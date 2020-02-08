Kushner blames Palestinian leader for spike in Israel unrest

UNITED NATIONS • President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has blamed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for a spike in violence in Israel following the unveiling of a new United States Middle East peace plan.

Mr Kushner, architect of the controversial proposal that has been rejected by the Palestinians, said on Thursday that Mr Abbas "does have a responsibility" for the escalation in unrest after the unveiling last week.

"He calls for days of rage in response and he said that even before he saw the plan," Mr Kushner told reporters after briefing United Nations Security Council members behind closed doors in New York.

"He rejected the plan before he even saw it," he added. "I think that he was surprised with how good the plan was for the Palestinian people, but he locked himself into a position before it came out. I don't know why he did that."

A car-ramming attack targeting Israeli troops in Jerusalem injured 14 people on Thursday, while two Palestinians were shot dead in clashes in the occupied West Bank.

A third person was killed by Israeli officers inside the Old City in east Jerusalem after firing on police, said Israeli officials.

A spokesman for Mr Abbas blamed Mr Trump's peace proposal for the unrest. Mr Kushner's plan was rejected last week by the Arab League and by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Monday.

It makes numerous concessions to Israel, proposing the establishment of a Palestinian capital in Abu Dis, a suburb of Jerusalem. The Palestinians have long sought the whole of east Jerusalem as their capital.

The US proposal also gives consent for the annexation of Israeli settlements as well as the Jordan Valley, Palestinian territories occupied by Israel since 1967.

The Palestinians, who have strongly criticised Mr Trump's plan, have indicated they plan to submit a draft resolution through Tunisia, a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

