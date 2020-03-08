King's brother among three detained by Saudi crown prince

NEW YORK • In a fresh episode of Saudi palace intrigue, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has detained three members of the royal family, including a brother of the king and a former crown prince who had been potential obstacles to his power.

The detentions were the latest demonstration of the crown prince's willingness to take extraordinary measures to quash any perceived rival.

Crown Prince Mohammed first demonstrated his iron grip on the kingdom in 2017 by locking up hundreds of royal relatives and wealthy Saudi businessmen in a Ritz-Carlton hotel.

The next year, he gained international notoriety by allegedly presiding over the killing inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul of journalist Jamal Khashoggi - an assassination that American intelligence agencies believe the prince ordered.

And he has refused to back down from a five-year-long military intervention in Yemen that has mired the Saudis in a bloody stalemate and produced a humanitarian disaster.

The detentions come at a time when fears about the impact of the coronavirus have slashed the price of oil, the main source of the kingdom's revenue, and the crown prince's celebrated plans to diversify the Saudi economy have fallen behind his promises.

The detentions were not announced by the Saudi government, and it remains unclear what prompted them. They were disclosed on Friday by a member of the royal family and a person close to the clan. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because of the danger of speaking out publicly about the crown prince.

A former senior United States official also confirmed the detentions.

The most senior royal detained was Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz - the younger brother of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - who, for a time, had been the great hope of family members and other critics who wished to block Crown Prince Mohammed, 34, from taking the throne.

The former crown prince who was arrested, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, is also a former interior minister and long-time American favourite. He had developed close ties with US intelligence agencies during years of work together while he was interior minister.

He was ousted from both of those roles by the current crown prince in 2017 and he has effectively been under house arrest since then. His younger brother, Prince Nawaf bin Nayef, was also detained.

One possible motive for the detentions may have to do with the ageing of Prince Mohammed's father, King Salman, 84. The crown prince could be seeking to lock down potential challengers to his own succession before his father dies or abdicates the throne.

None of the princes he detained, however, had given any indication that they intended to challenge Crown Prince Mohammed.

Prince Ahmed is a figure of special gravitas in the family. He is King Salman's only surviving full brother - both are sons of the kingdom's modern founder. Succession had previously passed from brother to brother, until King Salman elevated his own son to crown prince in 2017.

The crown prince, who acts as the kingdom's de facto ruler on behalf of King Salman, has recently faced grumbling within the kingdom and the broader Muslim world over his unilateral decision last week to halt visits to Mecca in response to the coronavirus outbreak - a move with few, if any, precedents in Islamic history.

Conservatives griped that even as he halted the umrah pilgrimages, modern entertainment venues the crown prince brought into the kingdom, like cinemas, remained open.

Yesterday, Saudi Arabia reopened the area around the sacred Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest site, reversing one of a series of measures introduced to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

King Salman has "allowed for the opening of the Mataf (where people circle the Kaaba) for non-umrah performers" starting yesterday at dawn, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The authorities had emptied the Grand Mosque for sterilisation on Thursday. The suspension of the umrah has raised uncertainty over the annual haj pilgrimage, scheduled for the end of July.

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE