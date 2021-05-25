Killings in Iraq spark calls for election boycott

BAGHDAD • A wave of deadly attacks on pro-democracy activists and journalists in Iraq has sparked mounting calls to boycott October parliamentary elections, as perpetrators go unpunished.

Killings, attempted murder and abductions have targeted more than 70 activists since a protest movement erupted against government corruption and incompetence in 2019.

Elections were set in response to a central demand of the protracted protest movement that lasted from October 2019 to June last year, and during which demonstrators also railed against Iran's influence in Iraq.

But as attacks continue with impunity, more voices have joined a call to boycott the vote. Former lawmaker Faeq al-Sheikh Ali resigned after anti-government campaigner Ihab al-Wazni was shot dead in an ambush in the central holy Shi'ite shrine city of Karbala on May 9.

"Prepare... to continue the revolution in the coming months against Iran and its dirty militias," Mr Sheikh Ali said. "There is no other choice but to topple this criminal regime."

The authorities have consistently failed to publicly identify or charge the perpetrators of the killings, which have not been claimed. However, activists have repeatedly blamed Iran-linked armed groups that wield considerable influence in Iraq.

Mr Wazni had for many years criticised Iraqi armed groups and Iran's outsized influence in the country.

The day after he was killed, prominent journalist Ahmed Hassan was also shot in southern Iraq. He remains in a coma after undergoing brain surgery.

After Mr Wazni's murder, a movement born out of the anti-government protests called Al-Beit Al-Watani - the National Bloc - said it would boycott the October elections.

Since then, 17 groups have joined the call for a boycott. Pro-democracy activists are convinced the perpetrators are known by security forces, but have not been arrested because of links with neighbouring Iran.

But analysts expressed doubt that calls for a boycott would stop the elections, saying traditional parties control political power in the country through pressure, vote-buying and intimidation.

Analyst Ali al-Baidar is sceptical over the power of a boycott. "There will be a media impact, and this will be a message to the international community, but it is the major parties that have the power and influence," he added.

"Moreover, if there are demonstrations, they will not be on the scale of those in the past because the leaders have been killed, injured, fled the country or found refuge in autonomous Kurdistan."

