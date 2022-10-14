Khamenei warns Iran is like a 'mighty tree' that cannot be uprooted

DUBAI - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that no one should dare think they can uproot the Islamic Republic, in his toughest warning to protesters since Mahsa Amini's death in police custody ignited nationwide unrest now in its fourth week.

Demonstrations by people from all walks of life over the Iranian Kurdish woman's case have evolved into widespread calls for the downfall of Mr Khamenei and for "Death to the Islamic Republic".

The protests mark one of the boldest challenges to clerical rule since the 1979 revolution, even if the unrest does not seem close to toppling the system.

Mr Khamenei compared the Islamic Republic to an unshakeable tree.

"That seedling is a mighty tree now and no one should dare think they can uproot it," he said in remarks shown on state TV.

Police deployed heavily on Friday in a predominantly ethnic Arab city after activists called for protests, a witness said, as the unrest showed no sign of abating.

Some of the deadliest unrest has been in areas home to ethnic minorities with long-standing grievances against the state, including Kurds in the northwest and Baluchis in the southeast.

Rights groups say more than 200 people have been killed in the crackdown, including teenage girls.

Amnesty International said at least 23 children have been killed by security forces in Iran during the protests. The victims, aged between 11 and 17, include 20 boys and 3 girls.

Ms Amini died on Sept. 16 after being arrested in Teheran by Iran's morality police for "inappropriate attire".

Police also deployed heavily on Friday in the city of Dezful, a witness said, after activists called for protests in the predominantly Arab, oil-rich province of Khuzestan at the Iraqi border.

There was heavy deployment too of police and the Basij - a volunteer militia leading the crackdown - in the main squares of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province at the border with Pakistan in the southeast, two witnesses said.

Iran has blamed the violence on enemies at home and abroad, including armed separatists and Western powers, accusing them of conspiring against the Islamic Republic and denying security forces have killed protesters.