Key Saudi oil facility targeted in escalation of tension with Yemen

RIYADH • Saudi Arabia said one of the most protected crude facilities in the world came under missile attack, in a clear escalation of hostilities that sent oil prices surging.

The drone and missile attacks on Sunday were intercepted and crude production appeared to be unaffected.

But the latest in a spate of assaults claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels sent oil prices surging above US$70.

On Sunday, the Saudi Energy Ministry said a storage tank in the Ras Tanura export terminal in the country's Gulf coast was attacked by a drone from the sea.

Shrapnel from a missile also landed near a residential compound for employees of national oil company Saudi Aramco in the eastern city of Dhahran.

Witnesses reported an explosion rocking the city.

"Both attacks did not result in any injury or loss of life or property," said a spokesman for the Saudi Energy Ministry.

A source familiar with the situation also said oil output was unaffected.

Ras Tanura is the world's largest oil terminal, capable of exporting around 6.5 million barrels a day - nearly 7 per cent of oil demand.

The port includes a large storage tank farm where crude is kept before it is pumped into super tankers.

The attacks are the most serious against Saudi oil installations since a key processing facility and two oil fields came under fire in September 2019, cutting oil production for several days and exposing the vulnerability of the Saudi petroleum industry.

That was also claimed by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, although Riyadh pointed the finger at arch-rival Iran.

A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis in Yemen's civil war since 2015.

On Sunday, the coalition carried out retaliatory air strikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

The coalition said it intercepted missiles and drones launched at the kingdom from neighbouring Yemen, just as the Houthi rebels claimed a series of attacks - including the one on Ras Tanura.

The rebel group launched eight ballistic missiles and 14 bomb-laden drones at Saudi Arabia, Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement.

The Houthis have stepped up assaults on Saudi Arabia, and last week claimed they hit a Saudi Aramco fuel depot in Jeddah with a cruise missile. It was not clear how much damage had been caused.

While such assaults rarely result in extensive damage, their frequency has created unease in the Gulf.

The Houthis have been fighting Yemen's United Nations-recognised government since 2014.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to back the government.

The coalition has said a recent United States decision to revoke the designation of the rebels as terrorists had fuelled the rise in attacks.

The Biden administration has moved to ditch the designation, which was adopted towards the end of then President Donald Trump's time in office and was seen at the time as a way of increasing pressure on Iran.

The war, which has been in a military stalemate for years, has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine. The UN has called the conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

