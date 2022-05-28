Journalist murdered by Israeli soldier in 'war crime': Palestine probe

RAMALLAH (Palestinian Territories) • An Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in the occupied West Bank earlier this month was murdered by an Israeli soldier in a "war crime", an official Palestinian investigation has concluded.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) and Al Jazeera have accused Israeli forces of killing Ms Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11 when she was covering an Israeli operation in the West Bank city of Jenin. The television network said on Thursday it would submit a case to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Israeli authorities have countered that Ms Abu Akleh could have been killed by stray fire from a Palestinian gunman or mistakenly by an Israeli soldier.

All "proven facts constitute the elements of the crime of murder... according to national laws, they are a war crime and a violation of international laws", said PA attorney-general Akram Al-Khateeb, who presented the investigation findings on Thursday.

The Palestinian-American journalist, who was wearing a vest marked "Press" and a helmet, was hit by a bullet just below her helmet. The report said she was killed with a 5.56mm armour-piercing round fired from a Ruger Mini-14 rifle. It added that bullet holes on a nearby tree indicated the "targeting of the upper parts of the body with the aim of killing".

"All of these facts - the type of projectile, the weapon, the distance, the fact that there were no obstructions to vision and that she was wearing a press jacket - lead us to conclude that Ms Abu Akleh was the target of a murder," Mr Khateeb concluded.

"The only source of fire was the Israeli occupation forces," he said.

The Qatar-based network announced soon after that its legal team and international experts were preparing a case to put to the ICC prosecutor in The Hague.

Article 8 of the ICC Charter makes it a war crime to target a journalist in a war zone. The ICC last year launched an investigation into war crimes in the Palestinian territories, but Israel is not an ICC member and disputes its jurisdiction.

