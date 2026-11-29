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Jordan's Court of Cassation upholds death sentences for perpetrators of deadly church attack

FILE PHOTO: A building shows signs of gunfire at the site where Jordanian security forces arrested three suspects in connection with the deadly church shooting, in the Al-Judayyda area of Karak, Jordan, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Alaa Al Sukhni/File Photo

CAIRO, Nov 29 - Jordan's Court of Cassation upheld on Sunday death sentences for the perpetrators of a church attack that killed 9 people in October, the Jordanian state news agency reported.

Jordan sentenced three men to death earlier this month for the church attack. Gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hamoud on October 23, killing nine people and wounding 34 in a rare attack on the country's Christian minority.

The court had convicted the men of offences including carrying out terrorist acts resulting in death, possessing weapons and ammunition for terrorist purposes and promoting the ideology of a terrorist group.

Sunday's verdict is final and cannot be appealed, the state news agency said.

The deadly church attack prompted Jordanian strikes in Syria against groups it linked to the attack. REUTERS