Jordanian officer killed in Amman stabbing, suspect arrested, security agency says

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DUBAI, Nov 5 - A Jordanian security officer was killed and another was wounded in a stabbing attack in Amman on Thursday, Jordan's Public Security Directorate said, adding that the suspect had been arrested.

The attack took place near the Sri Lankan embassy, it said.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the attacker had intended and planned to carry out a "terrorist attack" against public security personnel, the directorate said.

Less than two weeks earlier, on October 23, gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a church in Jordan's Karak governorate, killing nine people and wounding 40 in a rare attack on the country's Christian minority. It was not immediately clear if the stabbing was related to the church attack.

Jordan's King Abdullah said on Monday that terrorists would not be allowed to threaten the country's unity and security, after the deadly church attack prompted Jordanian strikes in Syria. REUTERS