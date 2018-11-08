Jordan, Singapore reaffirm bilateral ties

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called on Singapore's President Halimah Yacob on Thursday (Nov 8), with both countries reaffirming their warm bilateral ties.

Mr Safadi, who was on a two-day visit to Singapore, paid courtesy calls on President Halimah Yacob and Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"President Halimah and Minister Safadi reaffirmed our warm bilateral relations, noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries," the ministry's statement said.

During the meeting, Madam Halimah acknowledged the efforts made by Jordan's King Abdullah II to promote inter-faith harmony and religious moderation.

DPM Teo and Mr Safadi, meanwhile, exchanged views on regional security issues and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Mr Safadi also met his counterpart, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, during which he was hosted to a working lunch.

Both ministers discussed regional and international developments and reaffirmed their commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest. These include technical and vocational training as well as education.

In the afternoon, Mr Safadi attended the Singapore-Jordan Business Roundtable organised by the Singapore Business Federation to discuss potential business opportunities in Jordan with Singapore business representatives. Mr Safadi was accompanied by members of the Amman Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Safadi and Dr Balakrishnan later officiated the opening of the new Embassy of Jordan. The establishment of the resident Embassy marks a milestone in bilateral relations.

Earlier in the day, Mr Safadi was hosted to breakfast by Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli.

Mr Safadi and Mr Masagos, who is also Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, explored avenues to enhance cooperation in the areas of food, water, and Islamic education, the ministry statement said.

They expressed support for the ongoing discussions between the University of Jordan and MUIS (Islamic Religious Council of Singapore) on a partnership to co-develop a post-graduate certificate programme.

Mr Safadi on Wednesday delivered the 33rd International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Fullerton Lecture entitled "Challenges and Opportunities in the Middle East: A Jordanian Perspective", where he provided an assessment of the latest developments in the Middle East. He will depart Singapore on Thursday night.