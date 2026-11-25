Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Nov 25 - Jordan's State Security Court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death over an attack that killed a security officer in the capital Amman earlier this month, the armed forces said in a statement.

The officer was stabbed near the Sri Lankan embassy on November 5, less than two weeks after gunmen opened fire at a church in the southern Karak governorate, both rare assaults in the relatively stable US ally.

The court convicted the man of carrying out terrorist acts resulting in death, and of possession of a weapon for terrorist purposes, the statement read.

The ruling is subject to an appeal and an automatic review by the Court of Cassation, the statement said.

Jordan sentenced three men to death earlier this month for the church attack. Gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hamoud on October 23, killing nine people and wounding 34.

Jordan's King Abdullah ordered security forces to respond with an "iron fist" after that attack. REUTERS