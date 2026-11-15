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Jordan sentences 3 men to death over church attack

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A building shows signs of gunfire at the site where Jordanian security forces arrested three suspects in connection with the deadly church shooting.

A building shows signs of gunfire at the site where Jordanian security forces arrested three suspects in connection with the deadly church shooting.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Amman – A Jordanian court on Nov 15 sentenced three men to death by hanging for carrying out October’s deadly gun attack on a church in the kingdom’s south.

Gunmen killed nine people and wounded 25 others when they stormed a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in Hammoud village, in Jordan’s Karak governorate on Oct 23.

The authorities said three men, two Jordanian brothers and their relative by marriage, had fled after the attack and were arrested three days later.

In a statement on Nov 15, the Jordanian military said the “State Security Court issued its ruling sentencing to death the three criminals who carried out the terrorist attack” at the Greek Orthodox church.

The court found them guilty of “committing terrorist attacks” resulting in death, as well as weapons offences, “conspiracy to commit terrorist acts” and “promoting the ideas of a terrorist organisation”.

The attack shocked the Muslim-majority kingdom, where Christians make up around 3% of the population. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.