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Jordan says it killed more than 20 Islamic State militants in airstrikes on Syria

Oct 27 - Jordan killed more than 20 Islamic State militants in airstrikes on southern Syria on Monday evening following a deadly attack on a church in Jordan, Government Communication Minister Mohammed al-Momani said on Tuesday.

Syria said the Jordanian strikes had killed seven people, including three children and a woman.

Jordan regrets civilian casualties, Momani said in a post on X.

Jordan said on Monday its air force had struck what it described as militant hideouts in southern Syria after determining that the suspects behind last week's church attack were linked to "terrorist groups" operating there.

Senior government security officials said on Monday that Jordanian security forces had arrested two brothers and their brother-in-law after a shootout over the church violence that killed nine people.

There has been no claim of responsibility by Islamic State.

The Jordanian armed forces said the operation was conducted in coordination with Damascus. Syria's government said the airstrikes were carried out without coordination with Damascus and that it had launched an investigation into the attacks. REUTERS