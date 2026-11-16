Jordan blocks Telegram app over national security concerns

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Over the years, ISIS militants have used the mobile messaging service to issue statements.

AMMAN – The Jordanian authorities said on Nov 16 that they will block the Telegram social media app in the kingdom over national security concerns.

Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said its approach aimed to safeguard society against threats, including “attempts to spread extremism and radicalisation – all of which threaten societal security and national interests – in accordance with existing legislation.”

The decision comes after a rare deadly church attack in October killed nine people and prompted air strikes on neighbouring Syria that Jordan said killed 20 Islamic State militants. On Nov 5, Jordan said that one security officer had been killed and another wounded in what it called a terrorist stabbing attack in Amman.

Over the years, ISIS militants have used the mobile messaging service, created by Pavel Durov, who is in exile from Russia, to issue statements.

Durov faces investigations in several countries. In July, Russia said it had charged him with facilitating terrorist activity, alleging that his app was being used by Ukrainian spies to organise attacks inside Russia.

Durov denies wrongdoing and says Telegram has exceeded its obligations to moderate content and cooperate with authorities to fight crime. REUTERS