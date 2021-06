Alarm bells were ringing in Israel on Jan 20, when the number of Covid-19 deaths crossed the 100-mark for the first time. The country had just begun its vaccination programme a month ago, on Dec 19, and policymakers had been forced to impose and then extend unpopular lockdowns, in a bid to curb the spread of the disease.

Now, just four months after the grim toll, the country has removed all coronavirus restrictions and is set to welcome vaccinated tourists from overseas from next week.