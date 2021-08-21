Israel's severe vaccinated cases are mostly older, sicker patients

JERUSALEM • In Israel's Covid-19 wards, doctors are learning which vaccinated patients are most vulnerable to severe illness, amid growing concerns about instances in which the shots provide less protection against the worst forms of the disease.

Around half of the country's 600 patients presently hospitalised with severe illness have received two doses of the Pfizer shot, a rare occurrence out of 5.4 million fully vaccinated people.

Most of these patients received two vaccine doses at least five months ago, are over the age of 60, and have chronic illnesses known to exacerbate a coronavirus infection.

They range from diabetes to heart disease to lung ailments, as well as cancers and inflammatory diseases that are treated with immune-system suppressing drugs, according to Reuters interviews with 11 doctors, health specialists and officials.

Such "breakthrough" cases have become central to a global debate on whether highly vaccinated countries should give booster doses of vaccines, and to whom.

Israel began offering booster doses to people aged 60 and above last month, and has since expanded that eligibility.

The United States, citing data from Israel and other findings, said on Wednesday that it would make booster doses available to all Americans beginning next month. Other countries, including France and Germany, have so far limited booster plans to the elderly and those with weak immune systems.

"The vaccinated patients are older, unhealthy, often they were bedridden before infection, immobile and already requiring nursing care," said Dr Noa Eliakim-Raz, head of the coronavirus ward at Rabin Medical Centre in Petah Tikva.

In contrast, "the unvaccinated Covid patients we see are young, healthy, working people and their condition deteriorates rapidly", she said. "Suddenly, they're being put on oxygen or on a respirator."

Israel's Health Ministry raised new alarm this week with a report showing the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine against severe disease appeared to have dropped from more than 90 per cent to 55 per cent in those aged 65 and above who received their second jab in January.

Disease experts say it is not clear how representative the figures are, but agree it is concerning given evidence that overall vaccine protection against infection is waning.

They cannot say if that is due to the amount of time that has passed since inoculation, the ability of the highly contagious Delta variant to evade protection, the age and underlying health of the people vaccinated, or a combination of all of these factors.

Health officials in Britain and the US, two other nations with high vaccination rates and a spike in Delta infections, have reported similar trends.

In Britain, about 35 per cent of those hospitalised with a Delta case in recent weeks had received two doses of a vaccine.

Nearly three-quarters of US breakthrough infections that led to hospitalisation or death were among people aged 65 or older, according to federal data.

