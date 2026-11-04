Israel’s president holds crucial cards in breaking post-election deadlock

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Israel's president Isaac Herzog on Nov 4 urged political leaders to compromise in forming a government after an election he said had no clear winner.

JERUSALEM – For five years, Isaac Herzog has tried to avoid controversy and heal rifts in his largely ceremonial role as the president of Israel.

Now, following last week’s inconclusive election, he must make a decision that is likely to roil one half or the other of a fractured country.