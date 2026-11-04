Straitstimes.com header logo

News analysis

Israel’s president holds crucial cards in breaking post-election deadlock

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Israel’s president Isaac Herzog on Nov 4 urged political leaders to compromise in forming a government after an election he said had no clear winner.

Israel's president Isaac Herzog on Nov 4 urged political leaders to compromise in forming a government after an election he said had no clear winner.

PHOTO: AFP

Isabel Kershner

  • Isaac Herzog must choose who gets the first chance to form a government after Israel’s election deadlock. He is expected to seek a broad coalition and avoid another vote.
  • Netanyahu’s Likud won 27 seats, but his bloc has only 53. Eisenkot’s bloc has 48, and Arab party support could decide the first mandate.
  • Herzog may use a possible pardon for Netanyahu as leverage, but this is controversial. He also faces doubts after the failed judicial overhaul talks and other divisive decisions.

AI generated

JERUSALEM – For five years, Isaac Herzog has tried to avoid controversy and heal rifts in his largely ceremonial role as the president of Israel.

Now, following last week’s inconclusive election, he must make a decision that is likely to roil one half or the other of a fractured country.

See more on

Benjamin Netanyahu

Elections

Israel

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.