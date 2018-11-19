Israel's Netanyahu to give statement amid signs of early election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met over the past few days with coalition partners who have been calling for an early election.
JERUSALEM (REUTERS) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will make a televised statement on Sunday (Nov 18) after making a last-ditch effort to avoid the collapse of a coalition government weakened by the resignation of his defence minister.

Netanyahu, head of the right-wing Likud party, has met over the past few days with coalition partners who have been calling for an early election. Political pundits predict a snap vote could come as early as March, instead of November as scheduled.

Netanyahu's office said he would make a statement to reporters at 8 p.m.

