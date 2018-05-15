Israel's moment of pride and peril

JERUSALEM • When Israel declared its independence in 1948, President Harry Truman rushed to recognise it. He took just 11 minutes, and the Israelis, about to go to war to defend their infant state, were euphoric.

Seventy years to the day - and nearly as long since Israel declared the holy city of Jerusalem its "eternal capital" - the United States opened its embassy on a hilltop here 3.2km south of the Western Wall.

The embassy's move from Tel Aviv and President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - reversing decades of US foreign policy - comes at a moment so fraught with both pride and peril that Israelis seem not to know what to feel.

Israelis find it hard to rejoice when they find themselves doing some of the same things they did back in 1948: listening for civil defence sirens, readying bomb shelters and calling in reinforcements to confront threats to the north, south and east.

An escalating shadow war with Iran has broken into the open, pitting Israel against its most powerful adversary in the region. A mass protest in Gaza has spurred thousands of Palestinians, encouraged by Hamas, to try to cross into Israel, whose snipers have killed scores and wounded thousands of them.

The bloodshed has returned the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the global agenda after years as an afterthought.

Now, in East Jerusalem and the rest of the West Bank, Israeli border police and troops are bracing themselves for expressions of pent-up frustration, impatience and rage - at the US for seeming to dispense with any pretence at balance; at Israel for its continuing occupation; at the Palestinian Authority for its weakness and corruption; and at the peace process itself, for inspiring hopes that have again and again proved false.

BLEAK FUTURE If you look at it from the outside, you'd see one of the most dramatic success stories of the 20th century... It's really the realisation of Ben-Gurion's dream. But at the same time, the future is very bleak, and some of the problems he left us remain unresolved. HISTORIAN TOM SEGEV, author of a new biography of Israel's founding prime minister, David Ben-Gurion: A State At All Costs.

SERIES OF PROVOCATIONS Accept Israel's presence and dominance. Accept home demolitions and expulsions and dispossession. Accept the uprooting of our olive trees, the violence of settlers... Accept the siege of Gaza. Accept that East Jerusalem doesn't belong to us any more... These are things we have to accept, or we'll just get more hell. MS HIND KHOURY, a former diplomat for the Palestine Liberation Organisation who now heads a sustainable development non-profit based in Bethlehem, on the losses that Palestinians have to bear.

"If you look at it from the outside, you'd see one of the most dramatic success stories of the 20th century," said historian Tom Segev, author of a new biography of Israel's founding prime minister, David Ben-Gurion: A State At All Costs.

With Israel so strong and its Jewish population larger than ever, Mr Segev said: "It's really the realisation of Ben-Gurion's dream. But at the same time, the future is very bleak, and some of the problems he left us remain unresolved."

It is hard for Israeli Jews to feel entirely at ease when they remain so estranged from one another and the nearly two million Arab citizens at home, and from millions of people next door: A lasting settlement with the Palestinians seems as elusive at it has been in more than a generation.

However besieged many Israelis may feel, objectively Israel has never been more powerful, in almost any sense of the word.

Its military routinely obliterates opposing forces with fighter jets, anti-missile batteries and newfangled tunnel-destroying tools. Its spies whisk warehouses' worth of secrets out from under its enemies' noses.

Its high-tech start-ups routinely sell for billions, its economy is the envy of the Middle East, its television shows thrive on Netflix.

Warming relations with Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf States are even buoying hopes that Israel could begin to expand its tiny circle of friends in the region.

Mr Trump has gone further than perhaps any of his predecessors to support Israel and its right-wing leader, and no US president has done more to bestow gifts on an Israeli leader than he has. From recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, to withholding money from the United Nations relief agency for Palestinian refugees - an agency Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would like to see eliminated altogether - to pulling out of the Iran nuclear agreement last week, Mr Trump has showered Mr Netanyahu with political prizes.

To Palestinians, the official unveiling of the embassy is just the most concrete and latest in a cavalcade of provocations from Washington and the Israeli government.

"Its might makes right," said Ms Hind Khoury, a former diplomat for the Palestine Liberation Organisation who now heads a sustainable development non-profit based in Bethlehem.

Not only are Palestinians now expected to forget about Jerusalem, she said, but also the losses of their homes in 1948 and again in the fighting of 1967.

"Accept Israel's presence and dominance," she said.

"Accept home demolitions and expulsions and dispossession.

"Accept the uprooting of our olive trees, the violence of settlers," she continued, picking up steam.

"Accept settlements. Accept Israel's control of all the Jordan Valley, and using it for its economic benefit. Accept that Israel didn't live up to any of its commitments. Accept the siege of Gaza. Accept that East Jerusalem doesn't belong to us anymore. Accept the racist legislation that Israel passes; that we're prisoners in our land: I can't get a visa because we're 'all terrorists.' Accept the use of 'anti-Semitism' to fight anybody who wants to support Palestinian rights."

"These are things we have to accept, or we'll just get more hell," she said, before adding: "Maybe I speak more like a mother and grandmother, but it's so sinful to give such a legacy to the next generation."

OTHER SIDE OF STORY

For Israeli Jews, a different set of grievances is being assuaged and activated by yesterday's embassy opening and all it stirs up.

American-Israeli author Yossi Klein Halevi, who penned a new book, Letters To My Palestinian Neighbour, sees the embassy move as a "rare moment of compensation" for what he called "the campaign to deny any Jewish connection to Jerusalem" - one expressed in votes of Unesco, or in the speeches of Mr Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian Authority President, when he invokes the Christian and Muslim attachment to Jerusalem but pointedly omits any Jewish one.

"There's this deep resentment among Israelis about the war against our history and our rootedness in this city," Mr Halevi said.

Still, noting that his book "about reconciliation with my Palestinian neighbours is coming out at one of the worst moments in the tortured history of our relationship", he said he wished that the embassy move could be accompanied by some kind of "affirmation by both Israel and the United States of the Palestinian presence in the city we share".

"I don't think we should be laying out blueprints," he said. "We're far from that. But there should be a clear stating of our recognition that we're not alone in Jerusalem. This would be an apt moment for a generous Israeli statement."

Mr Segev, the biographer, said he had learnt in his research that Ben-Gurion had never cared much for Jerusalem, and had refrained from trying to take the city in 1948 in part because he knew it would be difficult to guard its Old City from extremists.

In that sense, Mr Segev said, little seems to have changed.

"That's what Jerusalem is all about," he said.

"That's why it's been a problem the last 3,000 years. And it may be a problem for the next 3,000 years."

NYTIMES

5 things to know about Jerusalem

WHO LIVES IN JERUSALEM?

Jerusalem, the largest city in Israel, has a population of close to 900,000 people, about 10 per cent of the total number of residents of Israel, according to the latest figures released by the national Central Bureau of Statistics.

Jews make up 62.3 per cent of the city's population, down from 69.5 per cent 20 years ago.

The Palestinian population has grown to 37.7 per cent from 30.5 per cent in 1998.

About 76 per cent of the Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem live below the poverty line compared with about 23 per cent of Jewish residents.

In the Arab neighbourhoods, the average monthly income is 40 per cent lower per person than in the Jewish neighbourhoods of the city.

NOT ALL JERUSALEMITES ARE ISRAELIS

After Israel captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 war, it vastly expanded the city boundaries and set about building huge Jewish housing developments in the newly won territory, which most of the world considers occupied.

About 200,000 Israeli Jews now live in those neighbourhoods, or settlements, among at least 320,000 Palestinians.

The vast majority of East Jerusalem's Palestinian inhabitants are permanent residents of Israel, can work anywhere in the country and are eligible for Israeli social benefits. But they are not full citizens of Israel. While the Palestinian residents may apply for citizenship, few do for political reasons and even fewer are approved.

900,000

Population of Jerusalem - about 10 per cent of the total number of residents of Israel. Jews make up 62.3 per cent of the city's population, while Palestinians make up 37.7 per cent. 5,000 Amount of prime land - measured in dunam (approximately 500ha) - held by churches in Jerusalem, according to a study by Mr Israel Kimhi of the Jerusalem Institute for Policy Studies.

THE UNFINISHED WAR

Each year, Palestinians hold big marches on May 15 to mark the anniversary of what they call the Nakba, or the catastrophe, of 1948, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were expelled from their homes in what is now Israel and became refugees.

The marches were brought forward a day to yesterday due to the US embassy opening, with reports of demonstrators leaving from cities including Bethlehem, Hebron, Ramallah, Nablus and Jericho. By the end of 1949, about 40 Palestinian villages in the Jerusalem area, with a total population of more than 70,000 people, were emptied of their inhabitants.

About 45,000 Palestinians lost their homes in urban areas on the west side of the city, according to the Palestine Liberation Organisation's Negotiations Affairs Department.

CHURCHES AND REAL ESTATE

According to a study by Mr Israel Kimhi of the Jerusalem Institute for Policy Studies, the churches in Jerusalem hold some 5,000 dunams (approximately 500ha) of land in prime areas of the city, including in the so-called Holy Basin around the Old City and in prestigious neighbourhoods like Rehavia, Nayot and Talbieh.

Deals were made to transfer the rights to the land where the Israeli Parliament and the president's official residence are, but according to Mr Amnon Ramon, a senior researcher at independent think-tank Jerusalem Institute for Policy Research, part of Parliament's grounds may still be church property.

In recent years, he said, private promoters and companies have managed to buy land, or lease rights for an additional 200 years, from Christian bodies, particularly the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, leading to some uncertainty in the real estate market.

DIPLOMATIC MANOEUVRES

For a period in the 1960s and 1970s, about 18 foreign embassies were in Jerusalem, mostly representing African and Latin American countries.

El Salvador and Costa Rica were the last of the group to leave the city in 2006, reopening their embassies in Tel Aviv.

Now, Guatemala, which moved to the Tel Aviv area in 1980, when Israel passed a law formalising the unification of Jerusalem and effectively annexing the eastern part, is relocating to Jerusalem tomorrow.

Several other countries have announced their intention to move back.

NYTIMES