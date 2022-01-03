Israel's Jerusalem Post website hacked on Qassem Soleimani assassination anniversary

Israel's Jerusalem Post's mobile app did not appear to be affected. PHOTO: TWITTER
Updated
Published
10 min ago

JERUSALEM (REUTERS) - Israel's Jerusalem Post newspaper said on Monday (Dec 3) its website had been hacked, in what it said was an apparent threat to the country.

Instead of displaying a main news page, the website showed an illustration that appeared to recall top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US drone strike in Iraq on this day in 2020.

The illustration showed a bullet-shaped object shooting out of a red ring worn on a finger, an apparent reference to a distinctive ring Gen Soleimani used to wear.

The Jerusalem Post, an English-language daily, tweeted that it was working to resolve the issue.

"We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat (to) Israel," it said.

Its mobile app did not appear to be affected, and other major Israeli news websites were working normally.

More On This Topic
Microsoft seizes 42 websites from a Chinese hacking group
Apple files lawsuit against Israeli firm NSO Group, says US citizens were spyware targets

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.