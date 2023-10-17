Israel's Gaza evacuation order could amount to crime of 'forcible transfer of civilians' - UN rights office

Palestinians flee their houses heading toward the southern part of Gaza Strip after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south within 24 hours, amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza City October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot/FILE PHOTO
GENEVA - The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday that Israel's siege of Gaza and its evacuation order there could amount to the international crime of the forcible transfer of civilians.

"We are concerned that this order, combined with the imposition of a complete siege of Gaza, may not be considered as lawful temporary evacuation and would therefore amount to a forcible transfer of civilians in breach of international law," said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office.

The term "forcible transfer" describes the forced relocation of civilian populations and it is a crime against humanity punishable by the International Criminal Court (ICC). REUTERS

