Israel’s Gadi Eisenkot resumes meetings with left-wing faction as coalition talks gain steam
- Gadi Eisenkot said talks with the Democrats have resumed after a dispute, as he races to build a coalition and replace Benjamin Netanyahu after the inconclusive Oct 27 election.
- Eisenkot’s bloc has 48 seats, short of a majority in the 120-seat Parliament. Netanyahu’s right-wing and ultra-Orthodox alliance has 53 seats, also below the 61 needed.
- Coalition plans may hinge on Avigdor Lieberman and United Torah Judaism, but talks are complicated by the draft law for ultra-Orthodox seminary students and opposition to unity with Likud.
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JERUSALEM - Ex-military chief Gadi Eisenkot said on Nov 26 he had resolved a dispute with a left-wing faction that had posed a challenge to his bid to form a government and unseat Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following an inconclusive vote in October.
The left-wing Democrats said this week they had suspended talks with Eisenkot’s centre-right Yashar party, citing frustration with his faction’s ongoing talks with Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party aimed at exploring a unity government.
Eisenkot, tapped by Israel’s president to form a new government, has so far struggled to cobble together a ruling coalition.
His presumed bloc of parties, including the Democrats, is well short of a majority in Parliament, and any potential defection would vastly complicate his path to power.
In a statement on the morning of Nov 26, Eisenkot said that negotiations between Yashar and the Democrats had resumed.
“Marathon discussions aimed at finalising a coalition agreement will continue this morning,” Eisenkot said.
There was no immediate comment from the Democrats or their chair, Yair Golan.
The coalition wrangling comes after an inconclusive Oct 27 election that left neither Eisenkot nor Netanyahu with a clear path to power.
Eisenkot has until Dec 6 to try to form a government, with the possibility of a 14-day extension.
Eisenkot and his presumed partners won 48 seats in the election, well short of a majority in the 120-seat Parliament.
Netanyahu and his traditional alliance of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties won 53 seats, also short of a majority.
Earlier this week, in a potential boost for his coalition prospects, Eisenkot announced that he and Avigdor Lieberman, head of the right-wing Israel Our Home party, had agreed to sign a deal formally bringing their factions into a coalition.
Lieberman has been a leading critic of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox parties, one of which has shown openness to a potential alliance with Eisenkot.
He has also shunned Israel’s two Arab-led parties, whose 19 seats in Parliament would hand Eisenkot a comfortable majority.
But this week, Lieberman appeared to soften his position, saying in an interview with Israel’s Kan public broadcaster that a government including the United Torah Judaism ultra-Orthodox party and backed by a “clear Jewish majority” could be presented by the end of next week.
Like Golan, Lieberman rejected unity talks with Netanyahu’s Likud.
“There will be a government with a Jewish majority,” Lieberman said.
That could open a pathway to a 55-seat minority government with Eisenkot’s bloc and United Torah Judaism, backed by the United Arab List, with eight seats, from the outside.
Forming such a coalition would be complicated.
It would likely require Eisenkot, Lieberman and their partners to reach a compromise with United Torah Judaism on a law mandating the draft of ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students into the military.
Eisenkot and his allies pledged during the campaign that they would end draft dodging by ultra-Orthodox Israelis and ease the burden of military service borne by other Israelis. Ultra-Orthodox leaders vehemently oppose the draft. REUTERS