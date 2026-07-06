Israel's detention of prominent Gazan doctor is arbitrary, UN body says

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Palestinian doctor Hussam Abu Safiya, who was captured by the Israeli military in Gaza in late 2024 and still held in detention, appears via video link at the Israeli Supreme Court hearing in Jerusalem, June 10, 2026. REUTERS TV via REUTERS

GENEVA, July 6 - A U.N. human rights body on Monday called Israel's detention of Gazan doctor Hussam Abu Safiya arbitrary and sought his immediate release as rights groups and his lawyer warned that his life was in imminent danger.

In its finding, the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said that Israel's actions contravened multiple articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as well as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

"The appropriate remedy would be to release Mr. Abu Safiya immediately and accord him an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations, in accordance with international law," it said.

It also voiced broader concerns that the case, one of several it has received, "may indicate a widespread or systematic practice of arbitrary detention in the country."

Earlier on Monday, the doctor's lawyer alleged that his health was in grave danger and that he had been subjected to brutal abuse on a daily basis, prompting calls for his release from rights groups.

The Israel Prison Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Previously, it has rejected allegations that Abu Safiya and other doctors have been mistreated in prison.

The Israeli Supreme Court has in the past declined to comment on appeals for his release. REUTERS