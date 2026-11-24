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Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz reportedly told a Nov 24 media briefing that Israel would not allow Iran to develop chemical weapons.

JERUSALEM - Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Nov 24 that Iran is developing chemical weapons and vowed to stop Tehran from obtaining them.

“Iran is in the process of developing chemical weapons,” said Katz in a briefing to Israeli reporters, according to public broadcaster KAN and other national outlets.

“The State of Israel will not allow them to reach that capability,” he added.

Last week, CNN - citing US intelligence - reported that Iran has been developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb in Washington.

The report quoted anonymous sources characterising Iran’s plans as “an effort to give itself options rather than an indicator of an imminent attack”.

A dirty bomb is a conventional explosive laced with chemical or radioactive materials.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the report, calling it “Iraq War-style propaganda” with “Israeli fingerprints all over it”.

“Nobody is buying it,” Araghchi wrote on X.

In his briefing on Nov 24, Katz floated the possibility of a preemptive strike against Tehran if necessary.

“If we recognise that the Iranians intend to attack Israel, can’t we tell the army to attack earlier and thwart the threat?” he said, according to a transcript from Israel’s Channel 12.

“If the Iranians attack us first, it will be a failure.”

Israel held a general election in October in which neither caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his main opponent Gadi Eisenkot obtained a clear majority.

Eisenkot has been tasked by President Isaac Herzog with attempting to form a government, and Netanyahu has talked up the threat from Tehran as he insists on the need for a unity government that includes his Likud party.

He has also reportedly urged US President Donald Trump to resume war on Iran, following two rounds of fighting in 2025 and earlier this year.

On Nov 23, Eisenkot said he saw no immediate reason to attack Iran.

During a press briefing at Israel’s parliament in Jerusalem on Nov 23, Eisenkot said the “Iranian threat is the most serious threat to the State of Israel”.

“But, at this moment, I do not see a direct and immediate threat to the State of Israel that would require action before a government is formed,” he added. AFP