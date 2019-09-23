Israel's Arab parties could make history as largest opposition bloc

HAIFA (Israel) • Israel's Arab parties are set to be the largest non-ruling bloc in Parliament - and could even lead the opposition - if a national unity government emerges from last Tuesday's election.

A surge in turnout gave the Arab-dominated Joint List 13 of the Knesset's 120 seats, making it the third-largest grouping behind Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, with 31 seats, and Mr Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White, with 33. That would make the Joint List the largest opposition grouping in Parliament if a unity government takes shape, a realistic possibility even though Mr Gantz rebuffed Mr Netanyahu's initial invitation.

No party drawn from the 21 per cent Arab minority has ever been part of an Israeli government.

But if Joint List head Ayman Odeh, 44, becomes opposition leader, he would receive monthly briefings from the Mossad intelligence agency and meet visiting heads of state, among other perks. This would provide an outlet to voice Arab complaints of discrimination against them and give a bigger platform to Arab parties that differ with those drawn from the country's Jewish majority on many political debates.

"It is an interesting position, never before held by someone from the Arab population. It has a lot of influence," Mr Odeh told reporters outside his home in Haifa, a mixed Arab and Jewish city in northern Israel.

But although the Joint List will be the single largest group, other opposition parties combined would have enough seats to block his appointment through an absolute majority vote, analysts said.

Arab lawmakers often call for an end to Israel's occupation of the West Bank and Gaza, a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and the dismantling of Israel's settlements in the West Bank.

The Arab community in Israel is mainly made up of descendants of the Palestinians who remained in Israel after its creation in 1948, and some in the younger generation openly identify themselves as Palestinian. They make up 1.9 million of Israel's nine million population, and often complain of discrimination in health, education and housing, living in cities such as Nazareth and Acre in the north and Bedouin towns in the southern Negev desert.

In last Tuesday's election, Mr Odeh and his group of four Arab parties ran a united front and Arab turnout increased sharply. That helped them regain seats lost in April when they were divided and turnout plummeted.

REUTERS