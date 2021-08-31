Israelis aged 12 and older to be offered booster jabs

TEL AVIV • Israel has extended its booster shot campaign to all citizens aged 12 and older amid a surge in Delta variant infections that has made the number of new daily cases among the highest in the world.

After a remarkably swift vaccination campaign in the winter and spring, about 80 per cent of Israel's adult population has been inoculated with at least two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine administered three weeks apart.

But a new study by Israeli experts points to a waning of the vaccine's protections over time for all ages, a finding that contributed to a US decision to begin offering booster shots to Americans starting next month.

A nationwide study of people older than 60 completed by Israeli experts late this month demonstrates that a third vaccine shot provides significant extra protection against both infection and severe illness.

Israel began offering third shots on Aug 1 to people aged 60 and older who had received a second shot at least five months earlier. The country rapidly expanded the programme to include Israelis aged 30 and older.

About two million Israelis, or half of those in the eligible groups so far, have already received a third shot. "This is a privilege that no other country has," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of Israel said on Sunday, when announcing the further expansion of the programme to those aged 12 and older.

A preliminary study released this month by Maccabi, an Israeli healthcare provider, found that a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine was 86 per cent effective against infection in people older than 60, a week or more after they receive the third dose.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, after meeting Mr Bennett at the White House last Friday, suggested that the US government might offer vaccine booster shots sooner than eight months after a second shot, underscoring the administration's concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.

But on morning news shows on Sunday, Mr Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci, said the administration would for now stick with the plan to offer booster shots eight months after the second dose.

Public health advisers in the United States were slated to meet yesterday to discuss Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, with the White House eager to start a nationwide roll-out by Sept 20.

The discussion on allowing earlier booster shots is underway as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to fuel increases in coronavirus infections around the country, mostly among those who are not vaccinated.

Some of those who have received shots have been contracting "breakthrough" infections, which typically include mild symptoms.

The World Health Organisation said yesterday that a third-dose booster shot is a way to keep the most vulnerable safe and "not a luxury".

It had said earlier this month that data did not indicate a need for booster shots, while topping up already fully vaccinated people would further increase vaccine inequity between rich and lower-income countries.

Separately, Covid-19 vaccine booster shots will be administered to about three million Thais who have completed their vaccinations, starting late next month, according to the Department of Disease Control, as reported by the Bangkok Post yesterday.

The department's director-general Opas Karnkawinpong said the booster shots will be given to Thais from late September until October.

NYTIMES, BLOOMBERG