Israeli trial shows 4th Pfizer dose insufficient to ward off Omicron

JERUSALEM • A fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was insufficient to prevent infection with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, according to preliminary data from a trial in Israel.

Two weeks after the start of the trial of 154 medical personnel at the Sheba Medical Centre in Tel Aviv, researchers found that the vaccine raised antibody levels. But that offered only a partial defence against Omicron, according to Dr Gili Regev-Yochay, the trial's lead researcher.

Vaccines which were more effective against previous variants offer less protection from Omicron, she said. Still, those infected in the trial had only slight symptoms or none.

Last week, European Union regulators warned that frequent Covid-19 booster shots could weaken the immune system and may not be feasible.

Israel started rolling out the fourth dose of the vaccine to the over-60s and immunocompromised late last month amid a surge in cases. Since then, more than half a million Israelis have received the extra dose, according to the Health Ministry.

The decision to give the fourth vaccine shot to the most vulnerable was the correct one, Dr Regev-Yochay said at a virtual press conference on Monday. But the results did not support a wider roll-out to the whole population, she added.

Researchers at Sheba are also conducting a trial using a fourth dose of the Moderna vaccine on 120 volunteers who had received three shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. One week into the trial, they found a rise in antibodies similar to that of those who had been given four Pfizer doses, according to Dr Regev-Yochay.

BLOOMBERG