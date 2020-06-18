Coronavirus pandemic

Israeli team invents new mask that can kill viruses with phone-charger heat

An Israeli researcher demonstrates the disinfecting process for the new self-cleaning mask that his team has invented, at a laboratory in Haifa, northern Israel, on June 10.
An Israeli researcher demonstrates the disinfecting process for the new self-cleaning mask that his team has invented, at a laboratory in Haifa, northern Israel, on June 10.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

HAIFA • Israeli researchers say they have invented a reusable face mask that can kill the coronavirus with heat by drawing power from a mobile phone charger.

The disinfecting process takes about 30 minutes - and users should not wear the mask while it is plugged in, said Professor Yair Ein-Eli, who led the research team at Technion University in Haifa.

The new mask has a USB port that connects to a power source such as a standard cellphone charger that heats an inner layer of carbon fibers to up to 70 deg C, high enough to kill viruses.

Prof Ein-Eli said disposable masks, in high demand globally during the health crisis, were not economically or environmentally friendly.

"You have to make it reusable and friendly, and this is our solution," he said about the invention.

The prototype looks like a standard N95 face mask, with a valve at the front and rubber bands to hold it in place around the head.

The researchers submitted a patent for the mask in the United States in late March and say they are discussing commercialising the product with the private sector.

  • 30

    Number of minutes it takes for the disinfection process to be completed.

    70 

    Maximum temperature, in degrees Celsius, that an inner layer of carbon fibers can be heated up to, using a cellphone charger.

It will likely sell at a US$1 (S$1.39) premium over the price of a typical disposable face mask, the researchers say.

REUTERS

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 18, 2020, with the headline 'Israeli team invents new mask that can kill viruses with phone-charger heat'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content