Israeli strikes kill two people in Gaza, medics say

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CAIRO, Oct 6 - Israeli strikes killed at least two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, health officials said, with one killed near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City and the other in a separate strike nearby.

The Israeli military told Reuters the two strikes targeted militants.

The strikes come a day before the third anniversary of the Hamas-led October 7 attack on southern Israel, which led to Israel's assault on Gaza.

The Hamas-led attacks killed some 1,200 people and saw 251 hostages taken to Gaza. Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people have been killed in Israel's assault.

Israel, which says Hamas has been rearming and launching attacks in violation of a ceasefire, has stepped up strikes on the group in recent weeks.

Hamas has denied trying to carry out attacks or rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza peace deal.

Last year's US-brokered Gaza ceasefire calls for eventual reconstruction of the territory. But little progress has been made towards implementing a deal to end the conflict that includes terms for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops.

Gaza health officials have said at least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since last October's ceasefire. Israel says four of its soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period. REUTERS