Lebanon reports Israeli strikes kill 14 in deadliest day since truce

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Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in a southern Lebanese village, as seen from the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, on April 26.

BEIRUT - Lebanon’s health ministry said Israeli strikes on the country’s south on April 26 killed 14 people, the deadliest day since a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war came into force over a week ago.

It came as Israel and the Iran-backed group traded fresh accusations of breaching the fragile truce, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying the military was “vigorously” targeting Hezbollah and the group vowing to keep responding to “violations”.

Israel’s military has carried out repeated strikes in Lebanon since the April 17 ceasefire, which on April 23 was extended for three weeks, after six weeks of war in which Israel also invaded the country’s south.

Israeli troops are operating inside an Israeli-announced “yellow line”, which demarcates a ribbon of Lebanese territory around 10km deep along the length of the border, where residents have been warned not to return.

Lebanon’s health ministry said the dead on April 26 included two women and two children, adding that 37 other people were wounded.

Israeli strikes have killed at least 36 people since the truce began, according to an AFP tally of health ministry figures.

Israel’s military said on April 26 that one of its soldiers was killed “during combat” in southern Lebanon, and six were wounded, four of them severely.

‘Freedom of action’

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Israeli strikes in multiple locations in the south on April 26, both in areas where Israel issued an evacuation warning and elsewhere.

AFP correspondents reported heavy traffic heading north as people fled following the warning and intensified raids.

“Hezbollah’s violations are, in practice, dismantling the ceasefire,” Mr Netanyahu told his weekly Cabinet meeting.

Tehran-backed Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war on March 2 by firing rockets at Israel to avenge the death of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.

“We are acting vigorously in accordance with arrangements agreed with the United States and, incidentally, also with Lebanon,” Mr Netanyahu said.

Under the truce, which came after a landmark meeting between Israeli and Lebanese officials that angered Hezbollah, Israel reserves the right to respond to “planned, imminent or ongoing attacks”.

“This means freedom of action not only to respond to attacks... but also to pre-empt immediate threats and even emerging threats,” Mr Netanyahu said.

Hezbollah said that Israel’s “continued ceasefire violations... and above all its continued occupation of Lebanese territory and violations of its sovereignty will be met with a response”.

It said its fighters targeted Israeli troops and positions in south Lebanon in response to ceasefire violations and attacks on Lebanese villages.

Mourners during a funeral ceremony of several Hezbollah fighters and civilians, amid a temporary ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, in the village of Maaroub, Lebanon, on April 26. PHOTO: DAVID GUTTENFELDER/NYTIMES

More than 2,500 killed

Israel’s military issued evacuation orders for residents of seven towns and villages in the south on April 26.

Shortly afterwards, the NNA said Israeli warplanes struck in Kfar Tibnit, causing casualties, while a raid on Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, another of the flagged villages, destroyed a mosque and another religious building.

The NNA also reported Israeli shelling in several border villages.

AFP correspondents saw clouds of grey smoke rise over Nabatieh al-Fawqa and several other locations after Israeli strikes.

Israel’s military said it had struck “rocket-launching terrorist cells and weapons storage facilities” after earlier conducting “artillery and aerial strikes targeting terrorists and military infrastructure sites” used by Hezbollah north of the so-called “yellow line”.

Shortly after Mr Netanyahu’s remarks, the military said it had intercepted three drones heading for Israeli territory.

Lebanon’s health ministry says Israeli attacks have killed more than 2,500 people and wounded over 7,700 others since the war erupted.

The United Nations’ UNIFIL peacekeeping force said it held a memorial in Beirut for an Indonesian peacekeeper who died on April 24 after being wounded in a blast in south Lebanon in March.

A preliminary UN investigation found that an Israeli tank shell caused the explosion. AFP