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Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip on Nov 24.

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories – Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Nov 24 killed seven people including Hamas’ director of internal security, Palestinian officials in the territory told AFP, despite a ceasefire in place since 2025.

Israel’s military said it had “struck a senior terrorist” from Hamas.

Gaza’s interior ministry, which operates under Hamas authority, said an air strike in Gaza City killed Brigadier-General Naeem Abu Nahal, director-general of the Internal Security Service.

Mahmoud Bassal, spokesman for Gaza’s civil defence agency, told AFP that several other people were in critical condition following the same strike in Gaza City’s Rimal neighbourhood.

It comes with talks underway in Israel to form a new government after October legislative elections produced no clear winner.

Centrist Gadi Eisenkot wants to form a coalition to end caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long tenure.

But Netanyahu, who has staked his reputation on ensuring security for Israel after the Hamas attack of Oct 7, 2023, remains in charge of military operations while negotiations continue.

Police station strike

Bassal said earlier on Nov 24 that three people including a 17-year-old had been killed in a separate Israeli air strike near Gaza City.

Three more were also killed in a third air strike on a police station in the Al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza, he added.

Gaza’s police force, which also operates under Hamas, said two policemen aged 23 and 33 were among the dead.

It condemned the strike as “part of an ongoing campaign targeting the police apparatus”.

Israel’s military said it “struck terrorists in the area” of the police station, but did not confirm the strike that killed the 17-year-old.

Israel and Hamas regularly accuse each other of violating the ceasefire that came into effect in October 2025, after two years of war triggered by the October 2023 attack.

More than 1,650 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the truce, according to an AFP tally based on data from the Gaza health ministry, which also operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

In the same period, the Israeli military says seven of its soldiers have been killed, as well as one civilian contractor.

Most of Gaza’s population of 2.1 million live displaced in tents or makeshift shelters in the territory, where Israel’s military says it controls more than 60% of the land. AFP