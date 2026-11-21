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Israeli strike kills three in vehicle distributing aid in Gaza, witnesses say

Palestinians inspecting a vehicle that Gaza health officials said was hit by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Nov 21. The Israeli military said several militant operatives were targeted in the area, without providing further details.

JERUSALEM – An Israeli strike killed three Palestinians in a vehicle carrying papers and food for the World Central Kitchen charity in Gaza City on Nov 21 , according to Gaza’s Health Ministry and eyewitnesses.

The Israeli military said several militant operatives were targeted in the area, without providing further details. It did not immediately respond to questions on why it had hit a vehicle that appeared to be distributing aid.

World Central Kitchen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The vehicle appeared to be carrying packaged foodstuffs, and papers inside carried the logo of World Central Kitchen, an aid organisation that distributes food in Gaza, according to a Reuters witness.

“It was just about to stop to distribute the food and drink to children when it was hit by a missile,” said Abu Zein Al-Daya, who also witnessed the strike.

Afterwards, meals of cooked rice were scattered around the vehicle, which was partially covered in the blood of the victims of the attack.

Israeli strikes continue in Gaza

The Israeli military previously killed seven World Central Kitchen workers in a 2024 strike, including citizens of Australia, Britain and Poland.

At the time, the military said there had been “serious errors and breaches of procedure” but in 2026 it said it had found no basis upon which to open criminal investigations into the incident.

Israel briefly launched a ground operation in Gaza earlier this week and killed six people in a strike on a hospital that it said was targeting a Hamas commander.

An October 2025 US-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered territory but has not stopped Israeli attacks on Gaza or secured Hamas’ disarmament.

At least 1,600 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have been killed in the time since, according to respective Palestinian and Israeli tallies.

Israeli troops now control around two-thirds of Gaza, up from more than half at the time of the ceasefire, with Hamas controlling a sliver of territory along Gaza’s coast.

Israel’s more than two-year-long assault on Gaza has killed tens of thousands, caused a hunger crisis, internally displaced Gaza’s entire population and led to assessments of genocide from scholars and a United Nations inquiry.

Israel calls its actions self-defence after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in an October 2023 attack. REUTERS