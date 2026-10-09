Israeli settlers flank Palestinian cafe with dozens of Israeli flags

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LUBAN AL-SHARQIYA, West Bank, Oct 9 - Israeli settlers have planted dozens of Israeli flags at the entrance of a streetside Palestinian cafe in the occupied West Bank, obscuring it from one side in what its owner described as a blatant act of intimidation.

The coffee shop in the small village of Luban al-Sharqiya sits along the West Bank's main north-south traffic artery, used by both Palestinians and the approximately 500,000 Israeli settlers who live in the territory.

In recent years, settlers, some of whom have waged a campaign of violence and intimidation against Palestinians in a bid to force them off their land, have planted flags along the road and in close proximity at village entrances or near Palestinian landmarks.

When Mueiyyid Hussein went to open his coffee shop on Thursday morning, he discovered settlers had placed dozens of Israeli flags up against its entrance, packed together and obscuring it from southbound travellers.

"They are not leaving us alone. They have blocked the view of my shop," said Hussein, owner of the Luban al-Sharqiya Coffee Shop and Rest Area.

While Reuters was interviewing Hussein, a settler who he said was responsible for planting the flags drove by, filming Hussein and the shop with his cellphone. Reuters was not able to reach the man for comment.

"He drives away and then comes back to check whether I have removed any flags. He says he will come back and shut down my shop," Hussein said.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the placement of the flags.

UN bodies and most countries view Israel's settlements and settler outposts as illegal under international law regarding military occupations. Israel rejects this, viewing the territory as disputed rather than occupied.

The West Bank has seen a sharp rise in settler violence against Palestinians and settler seizures of Palestinian land and resources. The military says it does what it can to clamp down on the violence, something Palestinians reject, pointing to numerous instances in which troops stand by as attacks play out. REUTERS