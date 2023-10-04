Israeli police arrest 5 for hostile gestures towards Christians

The Israeli authorities have formed an investigative team to deal with complaints of hostile gestures against Christians. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
5 sec ago
Published
53 min ago

JERUSALEM – Israeli police on Wednesday arrested five people suspected of spitting towards Christians or churches in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The authorities have formed a special investigative team to deal with growing complaints of hostile gestures against Christians.

"Unfortunately, we witness the continued disgraceful acts of hatred towards Christians in the Old City of Jerusalem, primarily through spitting by extremists," said Jerusalem district commander Doron Turgeman.

No details were provided on the identities of the people who were arrested.

Members of the area's small Christian community said they have faced growing harassment and intimidation from Jewish ultranationalists.

They said this is particularly so since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right government took office in late 2022.

Wednesday's arrests came as the city prepared for its annual Jerusalem March, an event that usually draws huge crowds, including thousands of Christian pilgrims.

Israeli media published video footage in the Old City this week showing Orthodox Jews, including small children, apparently spitting on the ground as they passed a group of foreign Christian pilgrims.

Mr Netanyahu condemned the incident, promising to take "immediate and decisive action".

"Israel is totally committed to safeguard the sacred right of worship and pilgrimage to the holy sites of all faiths," he said in a message on the social messaging platform X.

The Old City's patchwork of narrow alleys surround some of the holiest sites for Jews, Christians and Muslims.

The local communities have long developed ways of living together despite regular spikes in tension, especially around religious and national holidays.

Israel police chief Turgeman said police would use security cameras, patrols and Internet monitoring to fight the phenomenon both in real time and in hindsight, as well as to possibly start imposing special "administrative fines". REUTERS

