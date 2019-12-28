Israeli PM scores big win in Likud party race

JERUSALEM • Israel's legally embattled Premier Benjamin Netanyahu easily fended off a rare challenge to his leadership of the Likud party yesterday, reaffirming himself as the dominant figure of Israel's nationalist camp after two humiliating failures to form a government.

He defeated Mr Gideon Saar, a former aide and Cabinet minister, in a Likud party primary held on Thursday, winning 72.5 per cent of the vote.

"This is the time to unite, to bring a sweeping victory to the Likud and the right in the Knesset elections," Mr Netanyahu said.

"The final and sweeping primary decision was a huge expression of trust in my way, in our way."

Bad weather meant only about half of the party's 116,000 registered members turned out to vote.

Mr Netanyahu faces a much greater electoral challenge in March - the third vote in under a year - after failing to form a government in the last two general elections in April and September.

He was charged in November with illicitly receiving lavish gifts from wealthy friends, and of scheming to reshape the media landscape in exchange for favourable coverage. His supporters stood by him, accepting his insistence that he was the victim of a witch hunt.

His best hope of escaping prosecution is to gain a 61-seat majority in Parliament that is willing to grant him immunity.

The Supreme Court is, meanwhile, set to meet next week to consider whether an indicted Member of Parliament is eligible to become prime minister.

It is unclear when a ruling would be handed down.

Mr David Horovitz, the founding editor of the Times of Israel, wrote: "If he wins in March, he may have the political power to fend off those court cases as well with an immunity bid. If he loses, of course, even Likud may not again be so forgiving."

BLOOMBERG, ASSOCIATED PRESS