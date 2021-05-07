Israeli opposition leader has task of forming new govt

JERUSALEM • Israel's president has chosen Mr Yair Lapid, a centrist politician and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's strongest rival, to try to form a new government, but his path to success was still uncertain.

Israel's longest serving leader, Mr Netanyahu, 71, has been fighting to hold on to office through four inconclusive elections since 2019 and corruption allegations that he denies.

President Reuven Rivlin, in a televised address announcing his choice of Mr Lapid on Wednesday, said the former finance minister had the pledged support of 56 of Parliament's 120 members, still short of a majority.

"It is clear that Parliament Member Yair Lapid could form a government that has the confidence of the Knesset, despite there being many difficulties," Mr Rivlin said.

In a statement accepting the nomination, Mr Lapid, who heads the Yesh Atid party, said he aimed to establish a government of the left, right and centre "that will reflect the fact that we don't hate one another".

But the opposition leader has ruled out serving in a government with Mr Netanyahu, citing the criminal indictment against the premier. The most recent vote, on March 23, held while Mr Netanyahu is also on trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, yielded no majority for the incumbent or for a loose alliance of rivals from across the political spectrum aiming to topple him.

A 28-day mandate to put together a coalition ran out at midnight after Mr Netanyahu failed to agree on terms with potential right-wing partners, opening the way for Mr Rivlin to assign the task to another Member of Parliament.

Mr Lapid, 57, also has 28 days to try to form a coalition.

Mr Netanyahu, who last lost an election before the turn of the century, was due to make his own address later in the day.

A power-sharing agreement to end the political stalemate has been widely mooted, in which Mr Lapid would rotate in office with ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett, 49, of the Yamina party.

Mr Rivlin met the two separately on Wednesday, and each put his own name forward to lead coalition talks, the president said.

"I have just spoken to Yair Lapid and informed him that I am entrusting him with forming a government, whether this is a government that he will head at the beginning, or a government headed by someone else first in which he will serve as alternate prime minister," Mr Rivlin said in his address.

Mr Lapid's party finished second with 17 parliamentary seats to 30 for Mr Netanyahu's Likud in the March election.

Mr Netanyahu and his opponents have courted the support of parties representing Israel's 21 per cent Arab minority, potentially giving them a say over a Cabinet for the first time in decades.

Five of the Joint Arab List's six legislators threw their support behind Mr Lapid in a letter which the party sent to Mr Rivlin on Wednesday, backing which the president noted in his speech. Failure to break the deadlock would lead to a new election.

REUTERS