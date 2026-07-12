Israeli officials offer their condolences after death of US Senator Lindsey Graham
July 12 - Israel's prime minister and other leading officials offered their condolences on Sunday for the death of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, saying they had lost a dear friend.
"Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.
"Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend."
In separate posts on X, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and former prime minister Naftali Bennett called Graham a true friend of Israel and one of its strongest supporters. REUTERS