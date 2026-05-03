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Israeli military urges residents in southern Lebanon towns to evacuate amid strikes against Hezbollah

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Smoke rises in southern Lebanon following Israeli strikes, as seen from Nabatieh, Lebanon, May 2. Israel has continued to carry out strikes across southern Lebanon, and its troops are occupying a strip of the country’s south.

Smoke rises in southern Lebanon following Israeli strikes, as seen from Nabatieh, Lebanon, May 2.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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The Israeli military issued an urgent warning on May 3 to residents of 11 towns and villages in southern Lebanon, urging them to evacuate their homes and move at least 1,000m away to open areas.

The military said it was conducting operations against Hezbollah following what it described as a violation of their ceasefire agreement, warning that anyone near Hezbollah fighters or facilities could be at risk.

Israel has continued to carry out strikes across southern Lebanon, and its troops are occupying a strip of the country’s south, destroying homes they describe as infrastructure being used by Hezbollah.

The Iran-backed militant group has kept up its drone and rocket attacks against Israeli troops in Lebanon and on northern Israel. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.