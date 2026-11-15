Israeli military says it struck senior armed Hamas commander

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Nov 15 - The Israeli military said on Sunday it had struck a senior commander in Hamas' armed wing, and Hamas sources told Reuters the strike killed senior armed Hamas commander Samir Abu Younis in Khan Younis.

Hamas later confirmed his death and said his funeral would be held on Sunday afternoon in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Abu Younis, 53, commanded the Rafah brigade in Hamas' armed wing. He had been a member of the Al-Qassam Brigades since 1991 and held several senior operational roles in Rafah.

Medics said Abu Younis was killed and others were wounded in an airstrike that targeted him in a street in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

An October 2025 ceasefire halted major fighting but has not stopped Israeli attacks or secured Hamas' disarmament.

Gaza health authorities say at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire went into effect. Five Israeli soldiers have been killed during the same period. REUTERS