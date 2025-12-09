Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Dec 9 - The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it struck infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in ‍several ​areas in southern Lebanon, including ‍what it described as a training compound used by ​the ​armed group's Radwan forces.

Military structures and a launch site belonging to Hezbollah were also hit ‍in the attacks, the military added in a ​statement.

The strikes come less ⁠than a week after Israel and Lebanon both sent civilian envoys to a military committee monitoring their ceasefire, ​a step towards a months-old U.S. demand that the two ‌countries broaden talks in ​line with President Donald Trump's Middle East peace agenda.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in 2024 that ended more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Since then, ‍they have traded accusations over violations.

Lebanon's state ​news agency, NNA, reported that Israeli warplanes carried out ​a series of airstrikes targeting several ‌places in the south. REUTERS