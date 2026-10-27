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Israeli military says it detained Egyptian who crossed into its territory

Oct 27 - The Israeli military said on Tuesday it had apprehended an Egyptian civilian overnight after he crossed a border fence from Egyptian territory into Israel near Nitzana.

The man was transferred to security forces for further questioning, the military said, without providing additional details.

The Egyptian foreign ministry said later on Tuesday that iw was following up on the incident and working on taking necessary measures to facilitate the return of the Egyptian national.

Drug and arms smuggling takes place across the border between Egypt and Israel, neighbouring countries that signed a peace treaty in 1979 after decades of war. But cultural and popular ties are limited and marked by distrust. REUTERS