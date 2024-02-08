Israeli lawmakers approve amended war budget for 2024 in initial vote

The Knesset, the Israel parliament, is lit in yellow in support of the hostages who are being held in Gaza after they were kidnapped from Israel by Hamas gunmen, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Jerusalem, December 31, 2023. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

JERUSALEM - Israel's parliament gave its initial approval to an amended 2024 state budget that adds tens of billions of shekels to fund Israel's war against Hamas, with higher defence spending and compensation to households and businesses hurt by the conflict.

Lawmakers voted 57-50 to approve the spending package of 584 billion shekels ($159 billion), or 724 billion including debt repayment, according to a statement by the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

The budget now heads for debate in parliament's finance committee, where it may undergo adjustments ahead of its second and third votes expected later this month. The budget needs to pass three votes to become law. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top