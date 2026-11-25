Israeli lawmakers advance Bill for Oct 7 attack commission inquiry
- Israeli lawmakers gave initial approval to a Bill for a state inquiry into the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas attack, after security failures led to more than 1,200 deaths.
- The Bill passed its first reading by 65 votes to 50 and now goes to a Knesset committee, then needs three more readings before it becomes law.
- The proposed commission would have five members, a seven million shekel budget, and an interim report due within one year; supporters call it vital to uncover the truth.
AI generated
JERUSALEM – Israeli lawmakers on Nov 25 gave initial approval for a Bill to create a state commission of inquiry into the security failures that led to Hamas’s unprecedented Oct 7, 2023 attack.
In a preliminary reading, 65 Members of Parliament voted in favour and 50 against the Bill put forward by a lawmaker from the party of prime ministerial hopeful Gadi Eisenkot.
On the election campaign trail, Eisenkot had pledged to swiftly establish an independent state commission into the failures that allowed Hamas’s attack which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 people.
Caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, which was in office when the attack occurred, has rejected calls to set up such a probe and instead proposed a bipartisan commission whose members would be appointed by politicians.
The Bill will now head to a committee in the Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, and have to pass through three further readings before becoming law.
A statement from the Knesset detailing the Bill said that the commission would consist of five members and would be required to publish an interim report within one year of the announcement of its establishment.
The bill allocates a budget of seven million shekels (S$2.68 million) for the commission’s creation.
Eisenkot’s Yashar party described the legislation as “essential to uncovering the truth and drawing the lessons needed to safeguard Israel’s security”.
Many Israelis have demanded an independent probe into the deadliest day in the country’s history, which inflicted a profound national trauma whose repercussions continue to be felt. AFP