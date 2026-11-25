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The Bill will now head to a committee in the Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, and have to pass through three further readings before becoming law.

JERUSALEM – Israeli lawmakers on Nov 25 gave initial approval for a Bill to create a state commission of inquiry into the security failures that led to Hamas’s unprecedented Oct 7, 2023 attack.

In a preliminary reading, 65 Members of Parliament voted in favour and 50 against the Bill put forward by a lawmaker from the party of prime ministerial hopeful Gadi Eisenkot.

On the election campaign trail, Eisenkot had pledged to swiftly establish an independent state commission into the failures that allowed Hamas’s attack which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 people.

Caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, which was in office when the attack occurred, has rejected calls to set up such a probe and instead proposed a bipartisan commission whose members would be appointed by politicians.

The Bill will now head to a committee in the Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, and have to pass through three further readings before becoming law.

A statement from the Knesset detailing the Bill said that the commission would consist of five members and would be required to publish an interim report within one year of the announcement of its establishment.

The bill allocates a budget of seven million shekels (S$2.68 million) for the commission’s creation.

Eisenkot’s Yashar party described the legislation as “essential to uncovering the truth and drawing the lessons needed to safeguard Israel’s security”.

Many Israelis have demanded an independent probe into the deadliest day in the country’s history, which inflicted a profound national trauma whose repercussions continue to be felt. AFP