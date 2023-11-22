Israeli govt approves deal for release of 50 hostages from Gaza in exchange for multi-day truce

JERUSALEM - The Israeli government has voted to back a deal for Hamas to free 50 hostages in Gaza in exchange for a four day pause in fighting, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Officials from Qatar, which has been mediating negotiations, as well as the United States, Israel and Hamas have for days been saying a deal is imminent.

Hamas is believed to be holding more than 200 hostages, taken when its fighters attacked southern Israel on Oct 7. Some 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli tallies.

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said 50 women and children will be released over four days, during which there will be a pause in fighting.

For every additional 10 hostages released, the pause would be extended by another day, it said, without mentioning the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

A US official briefed on the discussions had said ahead of the deal it would include the exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.

“Israel’s government is committed to return all the hostages home. Tonight, it approved the proposed deal as a first stage to achieving this goal,” said the statement, released after hours of deliberation that were closed to the press.

Israel’s Ynet reported that all but three ministers in the far-right Jewish Power party voted in favour of the deal.

The accord will see the first truce of a war in which Israeli bombardments have flattened swathes of Hamas-ruled Gaza.

At least 14,000 people have been killed in the Israeli retaliatory action. About two-thirds of the coastal enclave’s 2.3 million people are homeless, according to authorities in Gaza.

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s broader war mission would not change despite agreeing to the hostage deal.

“We are at war and we will continue the war until we achieve all our goals. To destroy Hamas, return all our hostages and ensure that nobody in Gaza can threaten Israel,” he said in a recorded message at the start of the latest government meeting.

Ahead of the announcement, Mr Netanyahu said the intervention of US President Joe Biden has helped to improve the deal that it included more hostages for fewer concessions.