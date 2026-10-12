Israeli fire kills two people in Gaza, medics say

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CAIRO, Oct 12 - An Israeli strike killed at least two Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday, health officials said.

The Israeli military said it targeted a militant in the area, without giving further information.

Israel, which says Hamas has been rearming and launching attacks in violation of a ceasefire, has stepped up strikes on the group in recent weeks.

Hamas has denied trying to carry out attacks or rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza peace deal.

Last year's US-brokered Gaza ceasefire calls for eventual reconstruction of the territory. But little progress has been made towards implementing a deal to end the conflict that includes terms for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops.

Gaza health officials have said at least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since last October's ceasefire. Israel says four of its soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period. REUTERS