Israeli fire kills six in Gaza despite new effort to salvage truce

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CAIRO, June 14 - Israeli strikes and gunfire killed at least six Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, health officials said, as mediators stepped up efforts to salvage the U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

Medics said an Israeli airstrike killed at least four people near Al-Yeman Al-Saeed Hospital in the Jabalia refugee camp, north of the enclave, while two others were killed in separate shooting incidents in Khan Younis, in the south, and Gaza City.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incidents.

The violence came as mediators, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, wrapped up week-long talks with Hamas and other Palestinian factions on implementing the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, which would involve Hamas disarming and Israel withdrawing its forces.

An October 2025 truce brokered by Trump has failed to halt Israeli attacks in Gaza or to secure the disarmament of Hamas militants.

Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed more than 950 people since the truce, health officials say, while Israel says four soldiers have been killed by militants in that period.

Hamas blames the absence of a full agreement to end the Gaza conflict on Israel's refusal to fulfill first-phase obligations agreed in October, which halted major fighting but did not end Israeli attacks. Israel says its strikes are intended to thwart imminent attacks by Hamas and other militants.

On Sunday, Hamas and other factions said they had given a written response to a 15-point blueprint presented to them by the mediators and Trump's Board of Peace, but did not provide details of their response.

Sources close to the talks said the factions agreed to 14 out of the 15 items. Disagreement remains over the disarmament of Hamas, which links any full disarmament to launching a political track toward a Palestinian state.

Israel insists Hamas must disarm, cede power in Gaza and play no role in the future of the enclave. REUTERS