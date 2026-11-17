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The Gaza health authorities say at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the October 2025 ceasefire went into effect, while five Israeli soldiers have been killed.

CAIRO – Israeli gunfire and strikes killed at least four Palestinians, including a six-year-old boy, in the Gaza Strip on Nov 17 , local health officials said.

Medics said Israeli fire killed two people, including six-year-old Eyas El-Nimnim, in two separate incidents in eastern Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, while two separate air strikes killed two others in the Khan Younis and Bir Al-Naja areas, in the south and north of the enclave.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on any of the reported incidents.

An October 2025 ceasefire halted major fighting in the Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, but has not stopped Israeli attacks or secured the militant group’s disarmament.

The Gaza health authorities say at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire went into effect, while five Israeli soldiers have been killed.

The Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people have been killed in the military campaign that Israel launched against Gaza after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel in the Oct 7, 2023, attack, according to Israeli tallies. REUTERS