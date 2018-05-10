Israeli army says has hit 'dozens' of Iranian military targets in Syria

JERUSALEM (AFP) - Israel's army said on Thursday (May 10) it hit dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria overnight after rocket and missile fire toward its forces that it blamed on Iran, marking a sharp escalation in tensions.

"The (Israeli military) has struck dozens of Iranian military targets in Syria," Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus told journalists.

He said they targeted intelligence, logistics, storage and vehicles, as well as the origin of the rockets.

It was one of the largest Israeli military operations in recent years and the biggest against Iranian targets.

Lieutenant-Colonel Conricus however stressed Israel was not seeking an escalation.