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Israeli air strike kills at least three Palestinians in southern Gaza, medics say

Palestinians gather around the remains of a vehicle in Gaza City after it was hit by an Israeli strike on Nov 23.

CAIRO – An Israeli air strike killed at least three Palestinians on Nov 24 near a police outpost in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, local health officials said.

Five other people were wounded in the attack, medics added. There was no immediate Israeli military comment on the attack.

An October 2025 US-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered territory, but has not stopped Israeli attacks on Gaza or secured Hamas' disarmament.

At least 1,600 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have been killed since then, according to respective Palestinian and Israeli tallies.

Israeli troops now control around two-thirds of Gaza, up from more than half at the time of the ceasefire, with Hamas controlling a sliver of territory along Gaza’s coast.

Israel’s more than two-year-long assault on Gaza has killed tens of thousands, caused a hunger crisis, internally displaced Gaza’s entire population and led to assessments of genocide from scholars and a United Nations inquiry.

Israel has said its actions were in self-defence after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in an October 2023 attack on Israel. REUTERS