Israeli airline gets travellers to take rapid virus test at check-in

BEN GURION AIRPORT • Israel's El Al airline has launched a pilot programme at its Tel Aviv airport check-in counters to test unvaccinated passengers for Covid-19 before allowing them to board a non-stop flight to New York.

Just before stepping up to the counters on Monday, 112 of the 280 passengers on Flight 003 were required by El Al to undergo a nose swab - an antigen rapid test, with results within 15 to 20 minutes - that detects protein fragments specific to the coronavirus. All 112 passed the test.

Many airlines worldwide have for months been lobbying governments for such measures to prevent people from having to go into quarantine on arrival.

With some 40 per cent of Israelis over the age of 16 already fully vaccinated after their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, most of those tested at the airport were children who, under current health guidelines, are not given the shots.

"He was good. He cried only for a second," said the mother of a 10-month-old following the nose swab by a medical team stationed in front of the check-in desk.

The aim of the test was to ensure that no one on the plane carried the coronavirus or could infect others. But masks were still mandatory for the 12-hour flight.

"What we are trying to do in this concept is basically taking three layers of protection for the passengers," El Al chief executive Avigal Soreq told Reuters.

He was referring to government-issued vaccination certificates in Israel's world-leading inoculation roll-out, polymerase chain reaction or PCR tests that all Ben Gurion airport passengers must take up to 72 hours before take-off, and the rapid-result swab.

Such testing could reduce social distancing measures that limit turnover at airports and cramp passenger comfort. It would also allow for business as usual at duty-free shops and restaurants, said El Al's vice-president for operations Leehu Hacohen.

Mr Soreq said El Al would likely carry out similar swabbing in New York next week and see whether to add the process to other flights.

