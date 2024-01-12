Latest Israeli air strike kills 11 in Gaza; UN says Israel blocking aid to north

GAZA/DOHA – Israel's latest attacks on Gaza have killed at least 151 people, including 11 in a single house, Palestinian health officials said on Jan 12, while the United Nations humanitarian office accused Israel of blocking its efforts to send aid to the north.

Residents reported continued aerial and ground fire across the territory from Israel, which has come under growing pressure to limit the number of civilian casualties from its war against the Hamas militants who attacked southern Israel on Oct 7.

The Israeli government says it goes to great lengths to protect civilians, accusing Hamas of deliberately using them as human shields and diverting aid, allegations which the militants deny.

Gaza health officials said the 11 people had been killed by a single air strike around dawn in a house in Deir Al-Balah belonging to the Fayad family, a prominent name in the city.

Israel said it could not comment without more specifics.

It said earlier that its forces had killed dozens of militants in nearby Maghazi and in the southern city of Khan Younis. The armed wings of Hamas and fellow Islamists Islamic Jihad each said their fighters had hit Israeli tanks and bulldozers with anti-tank rockets in several areas where Israel was operating.

Palestinian medics said another Palestinian had been killed and several others wounded in an Israeli strike that targeted a group of people on a main road between the central and the southern areas of Gaza.

Since the New Year, Israel has announced a new phase in the war, saying it will begin withdrawing its forces from the northern half of the Gaza Strip, where they deployed three weeks after the militants rampaged through southern Israel.

Sporadic fighting has continued in the north and intensified in southern areas, where Israel extended its ground campaign to wipe out the militants last month and where the vast majority of Gazans have sought shelter on Israeli advice.

'Beyond comprehension'

The UN humanitarian office said Israeli authorities were blocking its efforts to help people who had stayed in the north for fear the militants would seize supplies.

"We have systematic refusal from the Israeli side of our effort to get there," said Mr Andrea De Domenico, the head of Office for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

"In particular, they have been very systematic to not allowing us to support hospitals, which is something that is reaching a level of inhumanity that, for me, is beyond comprehension," he said.

Israel says it does not block aid and blames hold-ups on what it says are poor logistics by the UN and other aid agencies. Aid officials say Gazans are on the verge of starvation and suffering from diseases brought on by a lack of fresh water and sanitation due to widespread bombing.